BTS greet fans in sleek racing uniforms as they get ready to promote as global 'Formula E' endorsement models

On December 31, BTS greeted not only ARMYs worldwide but also fans of the 'ABB FIA Formula E' electric car race championship with greetings for the new year!

Fans got to see their first official glance of the BTS members looking sleek and stylish in their very own racing uniforms, as they promoted the start of the 2020 'Formula E' racing season including on May 3 in Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium.



'Formula E' will be unveiling various promotional content featuring their new, global ambassadors BTS, beginning this January, 2020!

