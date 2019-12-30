Rookie girl group Dream Note smiles brightly as they make a 'Dream Wish' in their group comeback photo

The lovely girls of Dream Note have released a second group teaser image ahead of their comeback!

In their 2nd concept photo series, the Dream Note members captivate with their refreshing charms, turning into delicate flower girls. Dream Note will be making a comeback this coming January 8 at 6 PM KST with their 3rd single album, 'Dream Wish'.

Dream Note's 3rd single album is set to contain a total of 4 all-new tracks, including title track "Wish" as well as "Love Is So Amazing", "Bittersweet", and "La Isla Bonita". Can't wait!

