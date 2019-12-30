7

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Crash Landing On You' not airing this weekend to provide better filming conditions for staff and crew

AKP STAFF

On December 31, representatives from tvN officially confirmed to news outlets, "tvN's 'Crash Landing On You' will be taking a break from its regular schedule this weekend, in order to ensure better filming and working conditions for its crew. Instead of new episodes, special recap episodes will be airing in its time slot." 

Additional reports added on that since August of this year, the staff and crew of 'Crash Landing On You' have been flying from various overseas filming locations, then back to filming locations within Korea, carrying out a tight schedule to meet deadlines. With viewership ratings for the ongoing drama series constantly on the rise and with expectations rising, tvN has come to the decision to take a break for a week in order to give the filming staff and crew more time and better conditions. 

Meanwhile, 'Crash Landing On You' starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, and more airs every Saturdays and Sundays at 9 PM KST. 

  1. Hyun Bin
  2. Son Ye Jin
8 6,535 Share 78% Upvoted

5

diadems-1,413 pts 49 minutes ago 0
49 minutes ago

"tvN's 'Crash Landing On You' will be taking a

break from its regular schedule this weekend, in order to ensure better

filming and working conditions for its crew.


That's uncommon for a show to stop production for the sake of the cast and crew.

Good job TVN CLOY!

Share

0

LuminousMelody176 pts 25 minutes ago 0
25 minutes ago

I think it’s great they’re giving them a break but uhh...call me an idiot but could someone explain to me how not airing this weekend episodes has to do with the staff? Is the weekend episodes not filmed? Is this including Netflix?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND