Watch the '2019 Melon Music Awards' Live!

The 'Melon Music Awards 2019' is being held at the Gocheok Sydome Dome in Seoul to recognize the top artists of the past year.



The awards show, which is in its 11th year, has established itself as one of the big four music awards ceremonies in South Korea alongside the 'Mnet Asian Music Awards', 'Golden Disk Awards', and 'Seoul Music Awards'. The 'Melon Music Awards' is noted for its emphasis on digital sales and public votes to determine its winners.



This year's winning names were chosen from a pool of artists with the highest Melon chart scores for the year by combining online fan votes, digital sales, and judge scores.



Watch the live event above!