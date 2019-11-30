Henry and Gian84 to cover HyunA & Hyunseung's 'Trouble Maker'?

Henry and Gian84 planned to cover HyunA and Hyunseung's "Trouble Maker" on 'I Live Alone'.



On the November 29th episode of MBC's 'I Live Alone', Gian84 went over to Henry's studio to work on a collaboration together. The webtoon artist shocked Henry and the rest of the 'Rainbow Crew' members watching the clip with his ridiculous lyrics and ad libs. Still, Henry agreed to be a good sport and attempt to sing Gian84's lyrics for his song.



The two friends also decided to do a cover of HyunA and Hyunseung's 2011 hit song "Trouble Maker". They even went as far as to go over the sexy choreography for the track.



Watch Henry and Gian84's collaborate on 'I Live Alone' in the clips above and below!



