Gugudan's Kim Se Jung x Dingo reveal video teaser for collaboration track 'Tunnel'

Gugudan's Kim Se Jung and the Dingo music project have revealed the video teaser for their collaboration track "Tunnel".

The teaser clip starts with Kim Se Jung narrating, "An empty, long road that doesn't seem to end. While you're walking on that road, I'll be with you." It also reveals a preview of her solo track for the project, which sounds like a heartfelt ballad meant to uplift those who are down.

Kim Se Jung x Dingo's "Tunnel" drops on December 2 KST. What do you think of the teaser?

