AOA's Seolhyun talks about her kiss scene with Yang Se Jong in the drama 'My Country'

AOA's Seolhyun talked about her kiss scene with Yang Se Jong in the drama 'My Country: The New Age'.



On the November 23rd installment of 'Knowing Brothers', Seolhyun was asked about her drama, and she said on the kiss scene, "It was the scene that the two characters found out their feelings for each other. We had to shoot from multiple angles, so it was embarrassing."



She continued, "I got hot temperature-wise, and my face came out red on the camera monitor. They told me to cool down outside."



Jimin added, "The character Seolhyun plays is very strong and smart, but she's normally cute."

