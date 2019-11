Sungmin has revealed a warm, gentle highlight medley of all 5 tracks from his solo debut mini album, 'Orgel'.

Starting off with the soothing acoustic sounds of his title track "Orgel", to the elegant piano sounds of "Stay", the witty lyrics of "Zzz...", the comforting melody of "Rest", as well as the cozy winter carol "I Pray", the mini album is packed full of songs perfect for the cold weather.

Sungmin's 1st mini album will be released in full this November 22 at 6 PM KST.