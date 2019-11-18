HyunA & Dawn dress up for the prom in 'Grazia' cover pictorial

The HyunA-Dawn couple is ready to go to the prom together, in their 'Grazia' magazine cover pictorial!

The couple of course put their unique, quirky flare to each of their "prom" outfits, such as a Rock n' Roll-style leather suit, leather gloves, a suit jacket with no shirt underneath, etc. After dressing up, the pair stepped up in front of a photo wall to snap a collection of couple shots, all smiles of laughs.

In their interview, HyunA and Dawn talked about keeping their solo music work separate from their private lives, their end of the year plans, and more.