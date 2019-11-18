Junsu confirmed as a judge on trot singing competition program 'Mister Trot'

Singer/musical actor Junsu has been confirmed as a judge on TV Chosun's 'Mister Trot'!

According to TV Chosun's side, Junsu came to the decision to appear as a judge on the singing competition program after hearing that many contestants in their twenties named Junsu as their role model. Junsu will be keeping an eye out for hidden talents with potential for growth among the younger contestants.

Meanwhile, 'Mister Trot' is the male counterpart of TV Chosun's 'Miss Trot', which came to an end at the center of massive attention back in May of this year. Other judges of 'Mister Trot' include Jang Yoon Jung, Park Hyun Bin, Jin Sung, Noh Sa Yeon, Lee Moo Song, and Shinji.

'Mister Trot' is set to premiere on January 2, 2020.

