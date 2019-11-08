Peakboy makes first TV broadcast appearance on 'Sketchbook' + V, Park Seo Joon, & Choi Woo Sik revealed to have come to his waiting room

On the November 8 broadcast of KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', musician Peakboy made his official, major broadcasting station debut!

Due to the fact that this marked his first ever appearance on a major broadcasting station TV program, Peakboy was incredibly nervous, as MC Yoo Hee Yeol pointed out that not only his hands, but also his cheeks and hair were shaking from the nerves.

After a few comments to calm his nerves down, the first thing that MC Yoo Hee Yeol mentioned regarding Peakboy was his friendship with top celebrities like BTS's V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, and Hyungsik. Among fans, this well-known group is called the 'Wooga Family'.

When asked how he came to be friends with these stars, Peakboy explained that he'd been friends with Park Seo Joon since his first year of high school, and got to know the other stars through Park Seo Joon. According to MC Yoo Hee Yeol, he actually saw Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, and BTS's V visiting Peakboy in the waiting room, in order to cheer the musician on for his TV broadcast debut!

You can catch clips from Peakboy's appearance on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' above and below, including his performance of his newest single, "MMM".