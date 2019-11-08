29

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTS brings major throwbacks by jamming out to T-ara's 'Time to Love'

AKP STAFF

BTS is bringing back major throwback vibes by jamming out to a popular song that is definitely an oldie but a goodie.

The boys are seen having a great time and singing along to T-ARA's "Time to Love" in a preview for Season 4 of 'BTS Bon Voyage'

Netizens have also been reacting to the clip and recollecting good memories of the song, stating: 

"This was a friendly song to hear again!"

"I started humming once I heard the song."

"They're all so cute."

"This is such a blast to the past and it's better because it's with BTS."

Check out the adorable clip below. 

seulgisredpants553 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

Used to listen to t-ara back on my old asf mp3 player. Reminiscing over the gen-2 days

1

jinkiswife64 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

AHHHH MY FAV T-ARA SONG! I NEVER THOUGHT THIS MOMENT WOULD COME? IM IN HEAVEN

