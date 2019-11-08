BTS brings major throwbacks by jamming out to T-ara's 'Time to Love'

BTS is bringing back major throwback vibes by jamming out to a popular song that is definitely an oldie but a goodie.

The boys are seen having a great time and singing along to T-ARA's "Time to Love" in a preview for Season 4 of 'BTS Bon Voyage'.

Netizens have also been reacting to the clip and recollecting good memories of the song, stating:

"This was a friendly song to hear again!"

"I started humming once I heard the song."

"They're all so cute."

"This is such a blast to the past and it's better because it's with BTS."

Check out the adorable clip below.

