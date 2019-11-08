Idol boy group brand value rankings for November revealed

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has returned with brand value rankings for idol boy groups in the month of November.

According to big data analyzed between October 7 through November 8, 2019, the top boy group in terms of brand value this month was once again, BTS. The group earned a total of 19,549,515 points, a significant leap from last month's analysis at 13,209,186 points.





EXO came in second place once again this month with a total of 4,322,578 points, followed by NU'EST in third place with 2,947,613 points total.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Super Junior, Big Bang, WINNER, SHINee, Seventeen, AB6IX, and NCT.

