Listen to a highlight medley of Seven O'clock's 3rd mini album 'White Night'

Less than a week left until Seven O'clock's coemback with their 3rd mini album, 'White Night'!

The upcoming mini album contains a total of 4 tracks, including the group's title track "White Night", as well as "Midnight Sun", "Ladi Dadi", and "Save Me Now". This marks Seven O'clock's first comeback since the addition of their newest member, Rui

Listen to a snippet of each of Seven O'clock's 3rd mini album tracks above, while you wait for their full comeback on November 12 at 6 PM KST!

