Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Yang Hyun Suk attends additional police questioning regarding B.I's drug use case today

AKP STAFF

On November 9 at approximately 10 AM KST, former YG Entertainment head producer Yang Hyun Suk attended additional police questioning in the status of a suspect. 

Yang Hyun Suk will be answering police's questions pertaining to former iKON member B.I's past drug use case, which was allegedly halted without proper investigation. Yang Hyun Suk is also facing accusations of threatening individual 'A', who gave B.I's name to the police. 

On this day, Yang Hyun Suk appeared in front of the police station dressed in a black suit, briefly commenting, "I will participate in the investigation honestly." 

Police also plan on summoning witness 'A' for questioning soon.

Forgive me if I'm wrong, but isn't it clear that 'A' is Han Seo Hee? Or is there another person I'm unaware of who spilled this whole thing?

