Veteran singer Lim Chang Jung's family welcomes 5th son, enough sons for a basketball team

Veteran singer Lim Chang Jung and his family welcomed a healthy baby boy - his 5th son - on the morning of October 9!

The singer delivered the good news via his Instagram along with an adorable photo of a miniature foot, writing, "He may not be able to talk yet, but he came out all grown up already! This guy, we welcomed him at a healthy 4.1 kg. Now I can form a basketball team, excluding me. I promise to raise him well into an individual who can contribute to our country."

Congratulations to Lim Chang Jung and his family!

