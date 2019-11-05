Lee Dae Hwi takes on his first ever acting role in teaser for SBS short-form drama 'Mon Chou Chou Global House'

SBS's upcoming short-form drama 'Mon Chou Chou Global House' is ready to invite global fans into a multi-cultural shared house, with a brand new teaser.

Starring AB6IX's Lee Daw Hwi as male lead Dong Jin Woo, 'A-Teen' season 2 star Kang Min Ah as Kang Yoo Na, and more, 'Mon Chou Chou Global House' tells the story of individuals who grew up in different parts of the world as they live together in a sharehouse. The residents of this sharehouse will be dealing with topics of love and romance from varying perspectives, while also becoming entangled in love stories of their own.

Alongside Lee Dae Hwi and Kang Min Ah, 'Mon Chou Chou Global House' also stars actress Kim Si Eun, Christian Burgos, Jang Min, Daniel Hicks, and more, and is set to premiere this November 9 at 1:30 AM KST via YouTube, SBS TV, Naver TV, and more.

In the meantime, check out the drama's first teaser above!

