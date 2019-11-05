'Disney Korea' reveals dynamic MV teaser for Taeyeon's 'Into the Unknown' (Korean ver.) for 'Frozen 2'!

'Disney Korea' has unveiled a dynamic MV teaser for Girls' Generation member Taeyeon's "Into the Unknown" (End Credit Version), for the upcoming premiere of 'Frozen 2'!

In the MV teaser, Taeyeon uses her powerful, dynamic vocals to capture the ears of listeners, while the heroine of 'Frozen 2' Elsa also makes an appearance, diving into new, exhilarating adventures.



The Korean version of "Into the Unknown" for 'Frozen 2', sung by Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, will be released via online music platforms this November 7. 'Frozen 2' premieres in theaters worldwide on November 21!

