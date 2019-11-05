Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Nara, & more attend 1st script reading for JTBC's 'Itaewon Class'

JTBC's upcoming Fri-Sat drama series 'Itaewon Class' has unveiled photos from the cast and crew's first ever script reading, which took place back in August of this year!

Starring actors Park Seo Joon, Kim Da Mi, Nara, Yoo Jae Myung, Kim Dong Hee, Ahn Bo Hyun, and more, 'Itaewon Class' tells the story of young entrepreneurs living in the heart of Itaewon - a small street filled with representation of the entire globe.

Park Seo Joon takes on the role of a passionate youth named Park Sae Roi, dreaming up becoming a top entrepreneur in food. Opposite him, actress Kim Da Mi plays the role of a lovely, but cold sociopath, Jo Yi Seo. Nara has been cast in the role of Park Sae Roi's first love Oh Soo Ah, while Yoo Jae Myung will be playing the role of a mighty food entrepreneurship CEO, Jang Dae Hee.





Led by Kim Sung Yoon PD of 'Moonlight Drawn by Clouds', 'Itaewon Class' is set to air some time in early 2020. Will you be watching the drama?

