Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

J.Y. Park falls in love at first sight in 'Fever' MV

AKP STAFF

J.Y. Park has dropped his music video for "Fever"!

In the MV, a lonely J.Y. Park falls in love at first sight with his next door neighbor and ends up in a wild fantasy world. "Fever," which features solo artist BIBI and rapper SUPERBEE, is about your crush making you hot with embarrassment.

Watch J.Y. Park's "Fever" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

  1. J.Y. Park
  2. FEVER
  3. SUPERBEE
  4. BIBI
She_her_her556 pts 16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago

Can't help but smile all through this MV - slick production with a cool beat - J.Y. Park nails it.

