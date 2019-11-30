J.Y. Park falls in love at first sight in 'Fever' MV

J.Y. Park has dropped his music video for "Fever"!



In the MV, a lonely J.Y. Park falls in love at first sight with his next door neighbor and ends up in a wild fantasy world. "Fever," which features solo artist BIBI and rapper SUPERBEE, is about your crush making you hot with embarrassment.



Watch J.Y. Park's "Fever" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!



