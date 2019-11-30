0

Posted by germainej

SF9 drop teaser images for comeback 'Days of Fantasy'

SF9 have dropped teaser images for their comeback with 'Days of Fantasy'.

SF9 revealed teasers of members TaeyangHwiyoung, and Chani along with a group teaser image, and it looks like they'll be taking on a preppy chic concept for their return. Little is known about their comeback so far, but fans should stay tuned for updates on 'Days of Fantasy'!

What do you think of SF9's teaser images?

