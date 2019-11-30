Babylon drops snowy lyric video for 'I'll Be Your Warmth' feat. Red Velvet's Yeri

Babylon has dropped a snowy lyric video for "I'll Be Your Warmth" featuring Red Velvet's Yeri.
"I'll Be Your Warmth" is a romantic winter ballad meant to give listeners comfort during the cold season. Babylon's R&B vocals and Yeri's K-pop sound are the perfect collaboration for the sweet track.
Listen to Babylon x Yeri's "I'll Be Your Warmth" above! What do you think of the song?
