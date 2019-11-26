Heechul's mother says that her son is the visual of Super Junior in front of Siwon on 'My Little Old Boy'

Back on November 24, Super Junior member Siwon appeared as a special MC on SBS's 'My Little Old Boy', greeting a familiar face - his fellow group member Heechul's mother!

When MC Seo Jang Hoon asked Heechul's mother how well she knew Siwon, she stated, "When there are Super Junior concerts or events, Siwon is always the first to come and greet the parents," complimenting Siwon as no less than one of her own sons.

But later, when Heechul's mother was asked, "Who do you think the true visual member of Super Junior is?" Heechul's mother replied coyly, "Well Siwon is absolutely perfect at everything else... so the one in charge of visuals is probably Kim Heechul..." Check out the clip from this weekend's 'My Little Old Boy', above!