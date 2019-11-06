27

Posted by beansss

6-member EXO to attend filming for guest appearance on 'Knowing Brothers' this week

According to reports on November 26, EXO will be attending a recording for JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers' this week.

The currently promoting 6-members of EXO will attending a recording for 'Knowing Brothers' this coming November 28, in order to promote their upcoming 6th full album 'Obsession'. This marks EXO's second ever guest appearance on the program since December of 2018.

Meanwhile, EXO will be returning this November 27 with their 6th full album 'Obsession'. The 6-members of the group are also expected to appear as guests on MBC's 'Radio Star' soon, in light of their comeback promotions. 

jjajangmyeon23483 pts
1 hour ago

Although this is nice for exo-l. im gonna be really sad watching this ep especially since heechul is still mourning and has to still record all his shows, hes such a bright and funny person but i think we can all tell when the ep comes out that hes crying inside while recording.

Myjisjash211 pts
42 minutes ago

sadly, without christian d.o

Jiyeon
Jiyeon confirmed to make her solo comeback
3 hours ago   0   5,542
Hara
Goo Hara: A Tribute in Snapshots
6 hours ago   6   66,950
