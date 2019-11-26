5

Siwan & Yeo Jin Goo confirmed as guests for special 'Give Me A Meal' episode in Hawaii

On November 26, JTBC confirmed to various media outlets that actors Siwan and Yeo Jin Goo will be appearing as guests on a special episode of 'Give Me A Meal' in Hawaii. 

The two guests will be departing with the 'Give Me A Meal' crew as well as MCs Kang Ho Dong and Lee Kyung Kyu soon, to film the program's 3rd official episode overseas. Previously, Siwan and Yeo Jin Goo appeared in the 2012 MBC series, 'The Moon That Embraces The Sun'. 

Stay tuned for 'Give Me A Meal' in Hawaii with guests Siwan and Yeo Jin Goo.

