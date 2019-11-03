GOT7 unveils new behind-the-scenes teaser for 'Call My Name'

GOT7 has revealed a new teaser ahead of their comeback D-Day.

In this video, GOT7 members take you behind the scenes of their album jacket shoot! As already seen through the teaser photos, the concept is all about the chic and dandy look, of which they have the boys wear silky suits and jelled hairstyles.

Through this clip, leader JB also talks about why they associated the act of 'calling by the name' for the album title and main song. He says, "we wanted to express the idea that our group only becomes truly complete when the fans call us by our name."

Check out the full clip above! GOT7's comeback album, featuring the title song "You Calling My Name", is set for release today on November 4 at 6 PM KST!.