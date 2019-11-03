EXO drops detailed scientific moving poster for 6th album 'Obsession'

EXO has dropped new teasers for their comeback.

On November 4 KST, EXO shared two emblematic images containing the title of their upcoming album 'Obsession', as well as an eerie moving poster that imitates a scientific report. If you read closely, the contents of the report is dedicated to "Anomaly Detection", further explained by a lengthy description and a warning message.

Have these members been detected as exoplanet anomalies by earthlings? Read the full description above!

Stay tuned for more teasers until the full drop of EXO's 6th full album 'Obsession' on November 27.





