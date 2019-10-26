2

GOT 7 releases another set of teaser images for 'Call My Name'

GOT7 is ready to bring on the heat with their highly anticipated comeback with 'Call My Name'. The album will be released on November 4 at 6 PM KST with the title song 'You Calling My Name'.

Stay tuned for updates. Are you excited about GOT7's comeback?

ilovekingjunhui123 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

kings

