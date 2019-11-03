Hashtags 'AllInForMonstaX7' and 'MonstaXWeAreHere' trend worldwide in opposition to Wonho's departure

Hashtags related to MONSTA X as a 7-member group are trending worldwide.

On November 4 KST, heaps of Monbebes and other allying K-pop fans flocked to social media and uploaded myriads of posts containing the hashtags '#AllInForMonstaX7' and '#MonstaXWeAreHere'. With these hashtags, which became some of Twitter's top worldwide trends, supporters of MONSTA X rallied to advocate for all seven members to remain in the group, including Wonho.

Despite the recent controversy surrounding Wonho's alleged association with unpaid debt, criminal history and drug use, fans in Korea and elsewhere have protested against the accused member's departure from the group. As seen below, fans are continuously tagging countless past footage of Wonho and other members to overturn Starship Entertainment's decision to terminate his exclusive contract.

They have been working so hard during hardest times, this is my biggest motivation and encourages me to never give up.#AllInForMonstaX7#MonstaXWeAreHere@OfficialMonstaXpic.twitter.com/ho68yu18p6 — Butter Chickyun (@RamenhaeMXMB) November 3, 2019

Meanwhile, differing opinions such as those in support of his departure are also surfacing online. What are your thoughts regarding this issue?