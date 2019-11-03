11

Posted by KayRosa

Hashtags 'AllInForMonstaX7' and 'MonstaXWeAreHere' trend worldwide in opposition to Wonho's departure

Hashtags related to MONSTA X as a 7-member group are trending worldwide.

On November 4 KST, heaps of Monbebes and other allying K-pop fans flocked to social media and uploaded myriads of posts containing the hashtags '#AllInForMonstaX7' and '#MonstaXWeAreHere'. With these hashtags, which became some of Twitter's top worldwide trends, supporters of MONSTA X rallied to advocate for all seven members to remain in the group, including Wonho.

Despite the recent controversy surrounding Wonho's alleged association with unpaid debt, criminal history and drug use, fans in Korea and elsewhere have protested against the accused member's departure from the group. As seen below, fans are continuously tagging countless past footage of Wonho and other members to overturn Starship Entertainment's decision to terminate his exclusive contract

Meanwhile, differing opinions such as those in support of his departure are also surfacing online. What are your thoughts regarding this issue?

joanner
17 minutes ago

sending love to all monbebes ❤️❤️❤️

bxfangirl
55 seconds ago

I'm still in shock about all of this! It's completely awful how two people can destroy a person's career and RIP apart a group of 7 brothers! I wish there were some way that Starship could open their eyes and just bring Wonho back! I miss him like crazy!

