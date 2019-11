Golden Child has just released another music trailer for their upcoming 'RE:BOOT' album!

The video that was released on November 11 KST features the solo track of the group's main vocalist, Joochan. In the clip, he provides fans with a preview of his sweet vocals, the surrounding autumnal imagery adding a soothing mood to the scene.

Meanwhile, 'RE:BOOT' is set for release on November 18 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the full music trailer above!