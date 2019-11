Lee Jin Hyuk has just unveiled a stage video for his song "Villain"!





His agency TOP Media shared the video, which features a live performance of the song, through their official YouTube channel, titling it a 'special video.' In the video, the UP10TION rapper is seen joined by back-up dancers, putting on a dynamic performance.



Meanwhile, "Villain" is track off Lee Jin Hyuk's debut solo album 'S.O.L,' which was released back on November 4 KST.



Check out the full video above!