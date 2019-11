Cosmic Girls has dropped another moving poster teaser ahead of their November comeback!

On November 11 KST, the third moving poster teaser was revealed through Cosmic Girls' official Twitter account. In the image, each member gets a moment with the camera, making a pose reminiscent of their individual teasers as they make confident eye contact.

Meanwhile, the group's latest mini album 'As You Wish' is set for release on November 19 KST.

Check out the moving poster teaser below!