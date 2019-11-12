Golden Child tease preview of 'Spring Again' from upcoming 'RE:BOOT' album

Golden Child have revealed a preview of "Spring Again" from their upcoming album 'RE:BOOT'.
The music trailer above reveals an upbeat, pop song with a retro vibe and an orchestral background as Golden Child sit in a dreamy white living room. Group members Jangjun and Tag took part in writing the "Spring Again" lyrics.
Golden Child's 'RE:BOOT' drops on November 18 KST!
