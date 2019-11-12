24

CJ ENM vice president and Mnet head Shin Hyung Kwan reportedly booked by police for involvement in 'Produce' series vote manipulation

CJ ENM vice president and Mnet head Shin Hyung Kwan has reportedly been booked by police for his involvement in the 'Produce' series vote manipulation controversy.

According to MBC News, police are investigating Shin Hyung Kwan, who was in charge of the 'Produce' series and 'Idol School' series, for his involvement in manipulating the votes for the competitive reality shows. A search and seizure was also conducted at the CJ ENM office specifically in relation to Shin Hyung Kwan.

As previously reported, CJ ENM producer Ahn Joon Young admitted to manipulating votes and results for Mnet's 'Produce x 101' and 'Produce 48', and he's also under the suspicion of accepting services at an adult entertainment establishments paid for by agencies. Kim Yong Bum CP of Mnet's 'Produce' series has also been booked.

Stay tuned for updates.

Kpal24240 pt 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago
The Produce 101 shows had a flawed concept. It is impossible to give fair and equal air time to 100 trainees in a 90 minute show. If the director does not influence the outcome with fake votes, he will do it through video editing. Everybody knew that the video editing was evil but it was never considered illegal. Nonetheless video editing can be used in the same way as fake votes were used: to generate votes for a particular member.

krell-1,617 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

It is SAD to me that CJ-ENM Agency has clearly negatively impacted their PRODUCE 101 TV Show *FRANCHISE* situation.

The PD 101 TV Show *was* a very attractive manner for TRAINEES to 'get moving' in the K-pop Music business.

MAYBE the PD 101 TV Show can survive this , but one does wonder on it. My main reaction to it , is that there was NO REAL REASON for this *significantly* negative impact situation to happen ... MAYBE the PD 101 TV Show 'Franchise' should be like *sold* to some JAPAN TV Production firm. You just SELL THE BRAND NAME of 'Produce 101' for what you can get for it in MONEY , and walk away ... Of course , the SALE PRICE is WAY DOWN from what it could have been say one year EARLIER than now ... 😜

