CJ ENM vice president and Mnet head Shin Hyung Kwan reportedly booked by police for involvement in 'Produce' series vote manipulation

CJ ENM vice president and Mnet head Shin Hyung Kwan has reportedly been booked by police for his involvement in the 'Produce' series vote manipulation controversy.



According to MBC News, police are investigating Shin Hyung Kwan, who was in charge of the 'Produce' series and 'Idol School' series, for his involvement in manipulating the votes for the competitive reality shows. A search and seizure was also conducted at the CJ ENM office specifically in relation to Shin Hyung Kwan.



As previously reported, CJ ENM producer Ahn Joon Young admitted to manipulating votes and results for Mnet's 'Produce x 101' and 'Produce 48', and he's also under the suspicion of accepting services at an adult entertainment establishments paid for by agencies. Kim Yong Bum CP of Mnet's 'Produce' series has also been booked.



Stay tuned for updates.