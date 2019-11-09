Golden Child tease preview of 'Compass' from upcoming 'RE:BOOT' album

Golden Child have dropped a teaser of the track "Compass" from their upcoming album 'RE:BOOT'.



The music trailer above reveals an uplifting song meant to cheer people on, and members Jangjun and Tag participated in writing the lyrics. As previously reported, Golden Child are returning with a more mature, charismatic concept in chic black suits.



'RE:BOOT' is set for release on November 18 KST. What do you think of the music trailer?





