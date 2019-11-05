Golden Child reveal track list for 1st album 'RE:BOOT'

Golden Child have revealed the track list for their first album 'RE:BOOT'.



The 12-track album features "Wannabe" as the title song, and members Jangjun and Tag personally wrote their own raps. It also looks like Golden Child are returning with a more mature, charismatic concept in chic black suits.



'RE:BOOT' is set for release on November 18 KST. Stay tuned for updates!