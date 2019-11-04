Golden Child drop individual teaser images ahead of 'RE:BOOT' comeback

Golden Child is gearing up to release their first full-length album, 'RE:BOOT'!

On November 4 KST, the group's agency Woollim Entertainment dropped individual teaser images for each member of the group. In the images, the boys are dressed in chic black-and-white looks, posing charismatically for the camera as they offer fans their first look at their individual comeback concepts.

Meanwhile, 'RE:BOOT' is set for release on November 18 KST.

Check out the teasers below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!