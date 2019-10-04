Zico performs 'Human' + 'Daredevil' live for the first time on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

On the October 5 broadcast KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', Block B's Zico appeared as a guest to promote his newest solo album, 'Thinking Part.1'!

Zico first opened up his segment of the music program with an energetic performance of his hit song, "Boys and Girls", making the audience go wild. Then, after sitting down with Yoo Hee Yeol for a chat about what he's been up to lately, he was requested to perform a small portion of one of his double title tracks, "Daredevil". Zico obliged and put on a cool, professional performance, wowing the audience again with his rap verses.

Finally, Zico wrapped up with his first ever live performance of his other double title track, "Human". In this performance (above), Zico showcased a taste of his vocal skills in addition to his chill, laid-back rap.



Meanwhile, Zico is set to release Part.2 of his 1st full album 'Thinking' some time this October.



