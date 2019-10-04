0

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 7 minutes ago

Krystal in talks to star alongside Jang Ki Yong, Chae Soo Bin, & more in romance film 'Sweet and Sour'

f(x) member and actress Krystal is reportedly in talks to make her full-length film debut, in an upcoming romance production titled 'Sweet and Sour'. 

The newest project by director Lee Gyu Byuk of 'Lucky', 'Cheer Up, Mr. Lee', and more, 'Sweet and Sour' tells the story of a couple who begin their romance after falling in love at first sight. However, soon afterward, they each face struggles as they step into job searching and the work force, gradually growing apart. Actor Jang Ki Yong and actress Chae Soo Bin previously joined the production's cast, early on. 

Krystal is reportedly in talks to star as a new love interest for Jang Ki Yong's role, after he finds a new job. Filming for 'Sweet and Sour' is expected to begin later this year. 

Do you find the storyline interesting so far?

