Yoo Jae Suk, Park Na Rae, & Lee Hyori are the top 3 variety stars in terms of brand value for October

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released brand value rankings for top variety stars in the month of October, based on big data analysis.

From September 3 through October 4, 2019, the Institute analyzed big data of approximately 50 variety stars on television. According to the results, the 1st place variety star for this month was Yoo Jae Suk with a total of 2,460,090 points. In 2nd place came comedian Park Na Rae with a total of 1,948,101 points, followed closely by 'Camping Club's Lee Hyori in 3rd place with 1,931,229 points.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Kim Jong Kook, Jun Hyun Moo, Seo Jang Hoon, Lee Kwang Soo, Yoon Jong Shin, Kang Ho Dong, and Lee Young Ja. Check out the full analysis results below.