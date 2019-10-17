Wengie has dropped her second fierce music video teaser for "Empire" featuring (G)I-DLE's Minnie.
After the first MV teaser, the teaser above reveals close-up performance shots of Wengie and Minnie. As previously reported, Wengie is a Chinese Australian YouTuber and singer, and her next track "Empire" features Minnie or (G)I-DLE.
"Empire" drops on October 18. What do you think of the MV teaser so far?
Wengie drops 2nd fierce 'Empire' MV teaser feat. (G)I-DLE's Minnie
