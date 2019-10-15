Wengie drops 'Empire' MV teaser feat. (G)I-DLE's Minnie

Wengie has dropped her music video teaser for "Empire" featuring (G)I-DLE's Minnie.
Wengie is a Chinese Australian YouTuber and singer, and her next track "Empire" features Minnie or (G)I-DLE. The MV teaser reveals a snippet of the dance track and shots of Minnie.
"Empire" drops on October 18. What do you think of the MV teaser?
