Ladies' Code reveal dance practice video for 'Set Me Free'

Ladies' Code have revealed a dance practice video for "Set Me Free".



In the choreography practice video above, the Ladies' Code members go over their dance moves with their backup dancers. "Set Me Free" is the title track of the girl group's latest mini album 'Code #3', and it's an upbeat, dance song about freeing yourself and going along with your emotions.



Watch Ladies' Code's "Set Me Free" MV here if you missed it and the dance practice video above!

