'Idol School' participant Jessica Lee tells the 'untold truth' about controversial show

Mnet's 'Idol School' participant Jessica Lee released a video telling the "untold truth" about the controversial show.



'Idol School' was caught up in a vote-rigging controversy as well as allegations about the harsh conditions the trainees went through, and Jessica Lee has shed more light on the show as a participant on the show herself. She expressed, "The intention of this video is for everyone's sake of 'knowing the current truth' of Mnet's 'Idol School'."



Watch Jessica Lee's "untold truth" video above!

