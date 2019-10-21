We In The Zone's Jooan charms with warm, youthful individual comeback teaser film

Rookie boy group We In The Zone's Jooan is up next with his youthful, refreshing individual teaser film, ahead of the group's full "Loveade" MV release.

In the teaser film, Jooan paints a warm, colorful picture of youth with his bright energy, as the other We In The Zone members emerge toward the end of the film, riding a hot air balloon with energetic spirit.

We In The Zone will be returning with their 2nd mini album 'Weeee!' and title track "Loveade" in just a little over a week, on October 30 at 6 PM KST.