Wanna One's Park Ji Hoon will be releasing a very special fan light stick soon!

Fans of Park Ji Hoon, also known as MAY, can begin pre-ordering the upcoming official light stick beginning on October 23 at 5:29 PM KST, via Park Ji Hoon's official fan cafe. The light stick will have 3 unique light colors including green, yellow, and pink.

The light stick's official release date has yet to be posted. Who would love to own Park Ji Hoon's neat fan light stick?