VICTON reveal 'Nostalgia' comeback tracklist

VICTON have released a loaded tracklist for their upcoming 5th mini album, 'Nostalgia'!

The group's comeback mini album is set to contain an intro plus 5 all-new tracks, including title track "Longing Night" (literal translation), as well as "New World", "I Was Worried", "Here I Am", and "Hands Up". You can also see in the tracklist below that members Hanse and Seungsik took part in writing the lyrics for a big chunk of the songs in the mini album.

Stay tuned for VICTON's first official comeback as 6-members, set for November 4 at 6 PM KST.