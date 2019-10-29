Taeyeon gives behind-the-scenes peek at 'Purpose' album photo shoot

Taeyeon has revealed a behind-the-scenes preview of her album photo shoot for 'Purpose'.



The Girls' Generation member made her comeback 'Purpose' and her title track "Spark" yesterday, and it quickly topped iTunes album music charts. Fans can now take a look at Taeyeon's sensual, black-and-red concept photo shoot for her comeback.



Watch the "Spark" MV here if you missed it and the behind-the-scenes video above!