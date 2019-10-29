3

0

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 10 minutes ago

Taeyeon gives behind-the-scenes peek at 'Purpose' album photo shoot

AKP STAFF

Taeyeon has revealed a behind-the-scenes preview of her album photo shoot for 'Purpose'.

The Girls' Generation member made her comeback 'Purpose' and her title track "Spark" yesterday, and it quickly topped iTunes album music charts. Fans can now take a look at Taeyeon's sensual, black-and-red concept photo shoot for her comeback.

Watch the "Spark" MV here if you missed it and the behind-the-scenes video above!

  1. Taeyeon
  2. PURPOSE
0 189 Share 100% Upvoted
NCT, WayV
NCT's Chinese subunit WayV drop 'Moonwalk' MV
3 hours ago   7   3,804
Eric Nam
Eric Nam reveals 'Love Die Young' album teaser
43 minutes ago   0   295
NCT, WayV
NCT's Chinese subunit WayV drop 'Moonwalk' MV
3 hours ago   7   3,804

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND