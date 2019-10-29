2

Former reality show star Jung Da Eun says MONSTA X's Wonho owes money?

Jung Da Eun says MONSTA X's Wonho owes the former reality show star money.

On October 29, Jung Da Eun posted the photo below of Wonho on a variety show on Instagram with the message, "Hoseok, exactly when are you going to pay me back? Kekeke," adding in the comment section, "Whenever I find out his number, he avoids me."

However, MONSTA X's agency Starship Entertainment has denied the allegations, stating, "It's not true." Starship also added the label is still looking into the details.

In other news, Jung Da Eun is known to be dating controversial former trainee Han Seo Hee.

kxk416 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

this is some straight up bullshit anything associated with HSH I won’t believe that’s all stop looking for attention and trying to ruin their comeback yall are jealous ugly people 😭😭😭

natilly674 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

I swear to god the amount of people coming for Wonho just to ruin their comeback is absolutely baffling... like focus your energy into making the world a better place tf??

