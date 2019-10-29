5

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Taeyeon tops iTunes album charts in 21 countries with 'Purpose'

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 21 countries, with the release of her 2nd full album 'Purpose'!

Shortly after release back on October 28, Taeyeon's 2nd full album ranked #1 on iTunes top album charts in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, India, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Malaysia, The Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and more for a total of 21. This marks the highest number ever for a female K-pop solo artist, proving Taeyeon's global popularity!

In addition, Taeyeon's 'Purpose' rose to the top of China'd 'QQ Music' and more, while her title track "Spark" topped domestic music charts like Melon, FLO, Genie, Bugs, VIBE, Olleh Music, and Soribada. Congratulations, Taeyeon!

  1. Taeyeon
2 758 Share 100% Upvoted

0

lovemykyo4 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

😍 i got it downloaded 😁

Share

0

pink-aca142 pts 22 minutes ago 0
22 minutes ago

I'm not surprise! 👏 Her songs are always worth listening. 👑💕

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND