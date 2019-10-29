Taeyeon tops iTunes album charts in 21 countries with 'Purpose'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon has topped iTunes album charts in a total of 21 countries, with the release of her 2nd full album 'Purpose'!

Shortly after release back on October 28, Taeyeon's 2nd full album ranked #1 on iTunes top album charts in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, India, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Malaysia, The Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, and more for a total of 21. This marks the highest number ever for a female K-pop solo artist, proving Taeyeon's global popularity!

In addition, Taeyeon's 'Purpose' rose to the top of China'd 'QQ Music' and more, while her title track "Spark" topped domestic music charts like Melon, FLO, Genie, Bugs, VIBE, Olleh Music, and Soribada. Congratulations, Taeyeon!